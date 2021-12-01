Political newcomer is the third Democrat to enter District 8 primary

A new candidate has joined the race for Colorado’s recently created 8th congressional district, which stretches north of Denver up into Weld county.

This will be Johnny Humphrey of Northglenn’s first time running for elected office. Humphrey works on inclusivity for The Center on Colfax, a large LGBTQ non-profit in Denver. He said he’s running for office to bring pragmatic solutions to issues that impact people's lives, and to restore trust in government.

“I think that we've seen just so much negativity lashing out at one another and it's pushing people away. And so I really want to re-engage people that have either lost interest or just don't see themselves, meaningfully, in politics,” said Humphrey.

Democrats and Republicans are both expected to have crowded primary races for the open seat, which under the new Congressional map is the most competitive district in the state. Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commission drew the map in a way that makes it viable for either major party to win.

Other Democrats already in the race include statehouse Rep. Yadira Caraveo and Adams County Commissioner Chaz Tedesco. The Republican side includes state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and former state lawmaker and current Weld County commissioner Lori Saine, as well as Ryan Gonzalez and Giulianna "Jewels" Gray.