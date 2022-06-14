El Paso County saw fewer suicides last year, while homicides and drug-related deaths went up

An annual report by the El Paso County Coroner's Office revealed an increasing number of fentanyl-related deaths in the county last year as well as a small drop in the number of suicides.

The 19-page report outlines the causes of more than 1,400 cases involving sudden, unexpected, or non-natural deaths. The coroner's office also investigates deaths in the custody of law enforcement and industrial accidents.

The leading cause of natural death in 2021 was cardiovascular disease, followed by chronic alcoholism and COVID-19. The coroner's office only investigated COVID-19-related deaths that occurred at home or prior to diagnosis. A majority of those who died from the coronavirus passed away in the hospital or a care facility - those cases are not determined by the coroner.