New program will serve as ‘single access point’ for veterans seeking mental health care, financial services and more

UCHealth has launched a pilot program aimed at preventing veteran suicides in El Paso County. It's open to all veterans and their family members, regardless of discharge status or years of service. The Next Chapter program includes help finding housing, addressing financial concerns, and assisting in mental health challenges.

Damien McCabe, director of behavioral health-military affairs for UCHealth, said the idea is to create a single access point for veterans to seek care.

"Research shows that the main reason that a veteran will take their own life and die by suicide is relationship concerns and financial status. So if we can help them in those situations…that's the reason why we're doing this," he said.

Just under a third of all suicides in El Paso County last year had known active or prior military status, according to the most recent report from the coroner's Office.