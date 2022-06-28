Constitution Avenue extension in Colorado Springs won’t be among projects considered in PPRTA vote in November

Colorado Springs City Council agreed Tuesday to endorse a ballot initiative that will ask voters to renew part of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax. The initiative will include a list of transportation projects to be paid for by the tax.



But a feasibility study focusing on connecting Constitution Avenue to Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs will not be among the prioritized projects. City Council president Tom Strand made the announcement at a council work session Monday.

The $2.5 million study was initially listed as a “priority A” project, meaning it would have been fully funded by the PPRTA before other projects.

Strand said that city council heard concerns from more than 200 residents about the project list, with most referring to the Constitution Avenue extension.

He went on to say that the study has been removed from the list of potential projects, adding that, “I just want people to know that your voices have been heard.”