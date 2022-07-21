WATCH: Day seven of the Jan. 6 House committee hearings

The eighth day of the House committee hearing will begin on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. MST.

Tonight marks the eighth, and possibly final, hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee.

The 6 p.m. MST hearing is expected to focus on what Trump did — and didn't do — as his supporters swarmed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the ceremonial certification of the election.

Roughly three hours elapsed between Trump's speech at a rally near the White House and his release of a video calling the rioters “very special” but asking them to “go home now.”

A former national security official in the Trump White House, Matt Pottinger, and a former press aide, Sarah Matthews, will be the key witnesses at a prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 committee. Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned from the White House the day that supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Along with the former assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Cassidy Hutchinson, they are the only Trump White House insiders to testify publicly.