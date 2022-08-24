A former Garrison Commander at Fort Carson takes the leadership reigns at Care & Share in Colorado Springs

One in seven people in southern Colorado face food insecurity, according to Care & Share Food Bank, which serves 31 counties across the region. It currently has distribution centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo and will open a third center in Alamosa in September.

The organization recently hired Nathan Springer, former Garrison Commander at Fort Carson, to fill the role of president and CEO. KRCC's Mike Procell sat down with him to ask him about his new role. Here are highlights from their conversation.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

Nathan Springer: I spent 23 and a half years in the military, in the Army. And I changed command as the Garrison Commander from Fort Carson (recently). I'm drawn to service, and why you're in the military is you get to serve with men and women who put the needs of others before their own, who come in from all parts of the United States, and then come together in these small teams and become brothers and sisters. And it's just magical to see that.

It didn't take long to realize that Care & Share is exactly the same thing. Everyone I met at Care & Share, whether it was the frontline supervisor in the distribution center, to the truck drivers… they all have a really good purpose and a really good why. And that's to put the needs of others before their own to make sure their neighbors in southern Colorado have enough to eat. Who can't get behind that?

Nathan Springer - new President and CEO of Care and Share

Mike Procell: So you had already envisioned this sort of alignment, how things could work for you personally, as your own mission in life, to go from the military now to Care & Share. How long did you realize that about yourself, that this was going to be the next move?

Springer: I realized quickly that you can't turn off service. There has to be a good purpose and a good why to what you're doing, and if there's not a good purpose and a good why, I just think that you either get bored or you find something else.

I think Care & Share has the best purpose in southern Colorado. It has a purpose that can unify anyone, regardless of political affiliation or religion. It's just a neat, across-the-aisle type thing where everyone can come together and say… you know what, no one deserves to be hungry in southern Colorado, and that's something we can get behind. And so this is a dream job for me. They're going to have to chase me out of Care & Share with a pitchfork.