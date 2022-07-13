Colorado Springs Police Department looking to purchase virtual reality system for use of force training

The Colorado Springs Police Department is set to buy a new virtual reality system to help train its officers in de-escalation techniques. CSPD has received funding from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), a component of the U.S. Department of Justice, and is currently seeking bids for the contract.

The move comes after a recent audit from the consulting group Transparency Matters that assessed the department’s use of force. The audit recommended that CSPD work to enhance transparency and reduce racial and ethnic disparities in its use of force, among other items.

Another takeaway was a gap in adequate use of force training for officers.

According to the report, “CSPD officers do not believe they are well trained to handle critical incidents involving the use of force.”

Officers also indicated that much of their training is “outdated, redundant, unrealistic, or simply not helpful.”

According to the city’s request for proposals (RFP), the department is seeking a system that will allow officers to experience real-world training through simulated reality. The department plans to use the technology multiple times a week.

JJ Frazier chairs the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC), a group tasked with helping to improve the relationship between the police department and the public. LETAC hasn’t come out with a formal position, but for her part, Frazier said she applauds the police department for seeking these virtual reality systems. She said it’s a good step forward, especially after seeing the Transparency Matters report.

“They did recommend that CSPD put more focus on de-escalation techniques during all police encounters,” she said.