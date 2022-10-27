El Paso County Commission joins Colorado Springs City Council in opposing recreational marijuana

El Paso County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution this week opposing ballot questions in Colorado Springs and Palmer Lake that, if approved, would legalize recreational marijuana.

Commissioners largely focused on the potential long-term effects of the drug, saying it would only increase mental health concerns in the county and make marijuana more accessible to children.

Commissioner Cami Bremer said it was important for the county to weigh in on municipal ballot issues because, "at the end of the day, what happens in those jurisdictions, impacts the county."

"We are the ones that are providing the criminal justice and human services and social services that often will go along with an increased need with recreational marijuana use," Bremer said.

Commissioner Stan VanderWerf represents District 3, which includes Palmer Lake. He said he was grateful that the state allowed localities to choose whether or not to allow recreational marijuana when it was legalized in 2012.

"We just simply don't need it," he said. "All of the advocacy points that people make are just simply not there."