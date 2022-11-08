Colorado 2022 Elections: Live blog, results and updates

10: 26 a.m.: Pass the day with a few good listens

What should you be watching for today? Well, how about starting with what the CPR News public affairs team is watching for? They get into that on this episode of Purplish. (You can also check out other episodes on how this impact will affect housing, how this election is (or isn't) different for Latino voters, and of course election security: Here's the full list.)

Is your vote secure, and properly counted? Since November 2020, election integrity has been under public scrutiny. It’s questioned in the news, by family and friends, and candidates themselves. A recent episode of CPR News podcast Colorado In Depth takes you behind the scenes of Colorado’s elections, to meet the people and systems designed to prevent fraud and count every vote.

CPR News reporter Dan Boyce points out that a podcast from the Economist looks at "an extraordinary spike in the number of threats made against election workers" in Colorado.

-- DB

10:17 a.m.: A few familiar themes arising

Jenna Martinez, from Westminster, wore a shirt that says “1776 Forever Free” while she voted in person at Front Range Community College. She said she went there in person today out of fears for election security.

Paolo Zialcita/CPR News Jenna Martinez, of Westminster, voted at Front Range Community College on Election Day, Tue., Nov. 8, 2022.

Christopher Schepers, of Broomfield, also voted there today.

"I wanted to make sure my rights are represented and I'm taken care of," he said. "I voted for a straight ticket this year… which I was disappointed to have to do … normally I am proud to be able to vote bipartisan."

-- Paolo Zialcita

10:12 a.m.: Ballots, ballots, ballots

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An elections worker drops a ballot from a motorist into a ballot box on Election Day at a station in front of the El Paso County Commissioners building on Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs, Nov. 8, 2022.

-- Hart Van Denburg

10:02 a.m.: Polis, top Democrats push for college turnout on eve of election

Gov. Jared Polis and a slate of Democratic incumbents, including Sen. Michael Bennet, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Rep. Diana DeGette and Rep. Jason Crow, spent much of Monday at college campuses, where they hoped to boost turnout among young, liberal-leaning voters.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, second from left, stands beside U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, third from left, and Neguse’s daughter Natalie, as they pose for photos with a group of supporters in Boulder on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022, the day before Election Day.

As of Sunday night, people 65 years and old accounted for nearly 41 percent of the ballots returned so far.

“This election is about our future. I’m running to protect our freedoms, protect our environment. You're a generation with a lot of challenges,” Polis told a few dozen students gathered at the University of Denver, citing climate change, war and economic uncertainty.

“No one has more at stake in the future of our country and our world than our younger Coloradans,” the incumbent added.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis poses for a photo at a gathering of supporters in Boulder on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022, the day before Election Day. He’s being challenged by Republic Heidi Ganahl.

Bennet took the microphone afterward, casting the election as a critical decision on abortion rights and climate change. Acknowledging expectations of Republican gains nationally, he pointed out that he had first won election to the Senate in 2010, a red wave year.

“I care a lot about not expiring before I know I’ve left you a democracy and economy that we can be proud of,” he told the crowd of undergraduates.

The day’s junket also included stops at Denver’s Auraria campus and CU Boulder.

-- AK

10:00 a.m.: More voting in Littleton

Matt Bloom/CPR News Election Day voting at Arapahoe Community College in Littleton on Tue., Nov. 8, 2022.

Karelee Mantei walked out of an in-person polling site at Arapahoe Community College wearing medical scrubs. She wanted to vote in person because she thinks its more secure. Says she's had issues with signature verification on mail-in ballots the past two elections.

Cenk Toroslu dropped off his ballot this morning, too. He said he's tired of the two big political parties.

Amber Strickland voted in person because she moved recently and didn't update her address on voter registration in time to get a mail-in ballot. But is a huge fan of mail-in ballots.

-- MB

9:55 a.m.: In final hours, Ganahl appeals to the conservative base

In the final days of her campaign for governor of Colorado, Republican Heidi Ganahl put an emphasis on the conservative voters who make up her base.

She appeared on interview shows with Steve Bannon, the former Trump adviser, as well as Joe Oltmann, a Colorado podcaster who has been at the center of election conspiracy theories and who has talked about hanging his political enemies, including Gov. Jared Polis.

Later, at a campaign event on Monday night, Ganahl told her supporters that the media was conspiring against her. “The media’s putting out fake polls. They wanna suppress the vote. We are within a few points. But we’ve got to stay united,” she said. “I know we’ve had our disagreements, but we’ve got to come together in the next 24 hours.”

Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate for governor, greets supporters at Stampede in Aurora on the night before Election Day. (Andrew Kenney / CPR News)

Polls from Emerson College and the progressive group Data for Progress have found Ganahl trails Polis by 12 or more percentage points. The Republican pollster Trafalgar Group found she was behind by 7 points.

In a speech to about 200 people at the Stampede, a cavernous Western-themed nightclub in Aurora, Ganahl said she would restore the state’s promise.

“Everywhere we go, we hear that Colorado just isn’t the same. That the Colorado we had … is slipping away. And so many of the media are out of touch,” she said. “People just want to be trusted to make good decisions for their lives.”

Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at Stampede in Aurora on Nov. 7, 2022, the night before Election Day. (Andrew Kenney / CPR News)

And she alluded to the fact that her campaign has bucked the advice of some in the Republican establishment. Ganahl has spent much of the last few weeks talking about “parents’ rights,” including her repeated comments about “furries” in schools.

“At the beginning of the campaign, a lot of the fancy consultants said, ‘Oh, quit talking about being a mom. Don’t talk about being a mom on a mission. Talk about your business experience. Talk about being a Regent at CU,’” she said.

“I’m like, ‘No.’ There is nothing more important than our children. If our kids are not OK, nothing is OK.”

-- Andrew Kenney

9:49 a.m.: Election security: The explainer

Speaking of watching the polls ... if you've already voted, you could take this time to read all about election security!

We've got a FAQ that gets into questions like "What are Colorado’s main checks against voter fraud?" and "How does the system know that you didn't vote both by mail and at the polls?" (popular!) and "I'm always worried that my signature won't match whatever they have on record. What version of my signature is used to confirm my identity?"

That FAQ is right here.

And if you want to follow a ballot's path after it leaves your hands, we've got a story for that, too. It's really interesting and I honestly did not know that actual dice are involved in the electoral process (to randomize certain security checks after the election).

Matt Bloom/CPR News Lisa Heagney (left) and Kathryn Dunn (right) load a ballot transit box into a county van. The two work as a bipartisan pair to transfer ballot envelopes back to Arapahoe County’s main elections facility.

-- DB

9:34 a.m.: Hickenlooper putting in some time today

Some voters may see a familiar face when they drop off their ballot today in Denver. Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper will be working as a poll watcher around lunchtime today.

As a poll watcher, the current senator and former governor will witness and verify the conduct of the election. He had to take an online test on the rules and get a certificate. Poll watchers work in bipartisan teams, with each member recommended by their local party officials, so Hickenlooper will be paired with a Republican during his shift.

This is the first time Hickenlooper will have served as an election watcher and his office said he’s excited about the opportunity.

To be an election watcher in the state, you need to be an eligible voter, selected by an authorized appointing entity and not be a candidate on the ballot or an immediate family member of a candidate.

-- Caitlyn Kim

9:26 a.m.: See you in Mesa County shortly

Still need to vote in Mesa County? Stina's got the map link handy for you.