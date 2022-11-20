Interfaith church gathers to remember Club Q victims and raise awareness of transgender violence

The Sunday interfaith service at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs was meant to be in observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day to mourn the transgender lives lost to violence.

But a shooting at LGBTQ+ dance club Club Q in the early hours of Sunday morning quickly turned the service into a vigil and turned what was meant to be a remembrance of the past into an all too tragic reminder of the present.

Five people were killed in the shooting and 25 were injured.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs for those who were affected by the shooting at Club Q and the Interfaith Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“We found out this morning about the shooting that happened at Club Q last night and we knew we had to include that as well because it is another form of violence,” said Pastor Alycia Erickson. “And there are transgender people included in the people who were also shot last night.”

The vigil was hosted by Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church and was one of many across Colorado Springs as the community sought out shelter to grieve. Erickson said these spaces are important for those in the queer community who have felt cast aside by their religion.