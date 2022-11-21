Colorado Springs police release the names of Club Q victims, but still many unknowns about the shooting and the suspect

Colorado Springs Police officers were dispatched to Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. The gunman had been subdued by patrons at the bar, and was taken into custody by police within minutes of the call.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez confirmed a New York Times report that an Army veteran was among those that subdued the gunman, telling a reporter, “I just went into combat mode.”

Richard M. Fierro told the Times he grabbed a loop on the back of the gunman’s tactical vest, pulled him to the ground and began pummeling him with a gun the man was carrying. Others then jumped in to subdue the gunman.

“I have never encountered a person who had engaged in such heroic actions that was so humble about it. He simply said to me, ‘I was trying to protect my family,’” said Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers. A second person, Thomas James, was also identified as having helped to subdue the attacker.

What we know, and don't know, about the suspect

Multiple firearms were found at the scene, but authorities say Aldrich used a “long rifle” during the shooting.

A drag show was going on at the bar the night of the shooting. Club Q is an LGBTQ nightclub, and served as a safe gathering place for the community for more than two decades before the shooting.

The man now facing charges in the Club Q attack was known to Colorado Springs law enforcement. Last year, he was charged with kidnapping and menacing for a bomb threat incident. The reporting party was his mother, who said he was threatening to harm her with a homemade bomb, weapons and ammunition.

Aldrich had barricaded himself in the home where his mother was renting a room. Police evacuated 10 homes, and sent in a crisis negotiator to get him out, according to interviews and a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff.

The case was dismissed and automatically sealed, per a state law passed in 2019. District Attorney Michael Allen said all he could say was what the law required: “No such record exists.”

CPR News and a number of state and national news organizations filed a motion in the 4th Judicial District today to unseal the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.