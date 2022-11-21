Jared Polis calls on Colorado to ‘evangelize’ red flag gun laws in the wake of the Club Q shooting

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder told reporters in 2020 that he had concerns about the law and his agency didn’t plan on filing any applications, but that he would enforce a court order if someone else, like a family member, applied for an order.

Polis deferred when asked if he regarded the shooting as an act of terrorism.

"Well, look, no matter what you call it, it's a horrific tragedy. And, you know, I think we don't really know the motives yet. We don't know if this was a planned attack on the (LBGTQ) community. We don't know if it was simply an act of a deranged individual. We will find out, the suspect is apprehended. People always want to find meaning, right? We're still trying to find meaning in the King Soopers shooting. We never get all the answers we want because at the end of the day, there's no rational explanation for this kind of horrific event."

After being diagnosed with COVID last week, Polis said he's still quarantining until at least midweek. On Sunday, he participated virtually during a memorial service at Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs and added that he talked with a clubgoer who was at Club Q. Polis, who attended a happy hour event at the venue last year, said he also spoke with the club's owners, Matthew Haynes and Nic Grzecka.

"I did tell them, when I spoke to them yesterday morning, that when they reopen, I would be happy to be on hand and join them to celebrate the resilience that we will come out of this. But now it's really a time for reflection on the tragedy for the mourning, the loss, and, and really making sure we're there for our fellow community members."

