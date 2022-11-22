‘I don’t feel safe being around or with strangers anymore’: Survivor of the Club Q shooting speaks for the first time

Sitting in his wheelchair, Anthony held his spouse’s hand tight as he spoke about his experience on that horrific night at Club Q and answered questions during a press conference at Centura Penrose Cancer Center.

He also had a message for the shooter.

“I would probably say, 'Why don't you meet somebody and get to know their true heart before passing judgment,'” Anthony said. “Because he really did harm a lot of pure, true hearts that I don't know if they'll be the same.”

Anthony said he hopes the shooter gets the justice that he deserves.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Anthony, left, was at Club Q when a gunman entered the club and began shooting at people.

“The first time something like this has ever happened to me,” Anthony said. “But I just want to say that we are all strong, the community is strong and we will all get through this.”

Anthony, who is not sharing his last name, has lived in Colorado for 18 years and five years in Colorado Springs. He and his spouse, Jeremy, have been together for 14 years.

He went to Club Q alone that night and recalled standing in front of the building as the shooting occurred.

”I pretty much heard it first along with everybody else that was up by the door. And after that, I don't know what happened,” Anthony said. “I don't know anything because I just hid.”

Anthony crawled into a corner. After the gunman was subdued, he was walked out of the club.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Anthony, left, accompanied by his spouse, Jeremy.

“I didn't know what had happened to me. And all I did is I called [Jeremy] and told him there was a shooting. I've been involved, I'm okay. And when I went to the hospital, he was there and of course, gave him a hug,” Anthony said

He was shot in several different areas. He was also hit by shrapnel in the rear end and arm.

“I'm still trying to take it in,” Jeremy said. “A lot of it is just really focusing on Anthony and getting him better.”

Anthony says he still feels sore but expects to be released from the hospital in time for Thanksgiving. But he’s not sure when he’ll feel comfortable going out to bars or in public anytime soon.

“For me, personally, I will be uncomfortable going anywhere for a long time,” Anthony said. “Is it fair? Yes. Is it or is it not? But for my mentality, I don't feel comfortable. I don't feel safe being around or with strangers anymore.”