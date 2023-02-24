Barkman Library in Pueblo closes due to meth residue
A branch of the Pueblo City-County Library District is closing Monday due to the presence of methamphetamine. The Barkman Branch Library in northeast Pueblo is the latest in a string of libraries across the Front Range to temporarily close due to meth residue.
According to the district, initial screenings of the facility's public bathrooms came after a recent uptick in drug use there. Results showed levels higher than what the state considers safe. The risk to the public, they said, is low.
The district hasn't tested any other branches but will continue to monitor reported drug use.
Cleanup and retesting will keep Barkman Library closed, likely through the end of the week. All other locations in the Pueblo City-County Library District remain open.
