Barkman Library in Pueblo closes due to meth residue

A branch of the Pueblo City-County Library District is closing Monday due to the presence of methamphetamine. The Barkman Branch Library in northeast Pueblo is the latest in a string of libraries across the Front Range to temporarily close due to meth residue.

According to the district, initial screenings of the facility's public bathrooms came after a recent uptick in drug use there. Results showed levels higher than what the state considers safe. The risk to the public, they said, is low.