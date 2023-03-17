Colorado Springs at-large council candidate questionnaire: Gordon Klingenschmitt

Role and vision

What is your elevator pitch for why voters in Colorado Springs should choose you as the next at-large council representative?

My name is Gordon Klingenschmitt, running for city council at-large on a “Love Your Neighbor” campaign, which means I pledge to vote the same way I believe you would, if you were in my shoes, and I were in yours.

My top 3 governing priorities:

A) Support our first responders for enhanced public safety including police, fire, medical and community caregivers.

B) Support critical infrastructure including roads, energy, and efficient use of natural resources, to grow the economy and prosper our beautiful city.

C) Reduce over-taxation of our citizens and protect the rights of taxpayers. With inflation doubling grocery and gasoline prices, why are Colorado Springs sales taxes now higher than Denver, Pueblo, and Castle Rock?

What do you see as the role and/or function of city government?

The role of city council, and my role as a city councilor is to facilitate consensus agreement between competing interest groups to balance the budget and fairly distribute available resources. Compassionate, conservative, experienced leadership matters. As a former legislator I’m the ONLY candidate for city council with a proven fiscal conservative, low-tax voting record. I’m also a business leader, earned my M.B.A. and founded two successful businesses, created jobs, met payroll for employees, and overpaid taxes. But I’m also full of compassion, having led a non-profit since 1999 that now feeds nearly 1,000 orphans and children, cares for widows, and broadcasts the gospel. We donate free coats to homeless veterans in Colorado Springs. I’m a 20-year veteran, honorably discharged from the Air Force (USSPACECOM) and Navy (Chaplain), an Academy graduate in Political Science. I’ve earned my PhD and taught college. No other candidate has my experience.

What is the number one challenge facing the next council of Colorado Springs, and how would you address it?

I predicted four years ago, that electricity rates would spike if the Martin Drake Power Station was closed, and I was right. In my own family’s electric bills over two years, I see a 31% increased cost per kilowatt-hour, even though our family usage decreased. Natural gas cost per cubic foot has also risen. With clean-coal technology essentially banned, and minimal contributions from inefficient wind and solar, we rely mainly on natural gas to create electricity, at higher costs. This hurts the poor, causes needless inflation, and makes it harder for families to afford living in Colorado Springs. We need clean natural gas turbines, and a long-term plan for a future power plant, with all safe options on the table.

What is your vision for Colorado Springs in the next 25 years, and what realistic policies do you propose to get us there?

Public safety and first responders are my top priority, then roads and infrastructure for growth and future development to allow provision of affordable housing. Taxpayers face doubling of gasoline and grocery prices, and I apologize but they don’t want to pay for a caviar and champagne style government. Do you? Let's facilitate the creation of a beautiful, healthy, growing city with a minimal tax burden that allows people to raise their families in peace and prosperity.

Law enforcement / Public Safety

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Fentanyl and opioid addiction is a deadly criminal scourge, and dealers must be fully prosecuted. Our city voters properly rejected recreational pot, but statewide mushrooms passed and must now be regulated. Because I stand for individual liberty, I oppose slavery caused by addiction. Government should not allow crooks to enslave their neighbors, causing them addiction that requires every month they turn over their money or body to their master to get their next fix. Tech employers and the military need a sober workforce to grow our economy and keep us safe.

What is your response to the findings from the audit on how the Colorado Springs Police Department uses force? What, if any, changes need to be made to the way CSPD operates?

I support our law-enforcement, who sacrifice their own safety to protect ours. Efficiencies can be found to improve our tooth-to-tail ratio, with flatter organization charts and less bureaucracy but more patrol enforcement, without over-taxation. Technology enhancements can offer better predictive analysis, and body cameras can protect both officers and citizens from unnecessary litigation, while improving conviction clearance rates. But I’m against automated traffic cameras that issue ticket violations by mail, which may violate the citizens’ constitutional right to confront their accusers. I believe in liberty for all, and justice for all.

What do you think of the current relationship between the Colorado Springs Police Department and the public? Is it acceptable or should more be done, and if so, what?

See above answer.

What do you think of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC)? What would you do differently with this commission or its purpose if given the chance?

See above answer.

Emergency officials are implementing new notification software and other measures in the case of a wildfire or other hazard, but some residents say that isn’t enough. How would you address their concerns?

As a candidate for city council I support the mayor’s efforts to consolidate command structures with regional entities during emergencies, supporting all first responders who keep us safe in so many ways.

Growth

How do you define sustainable and responsible growth, and is the city successful in growing responsibly and sustainably?

Responsible growth should be tied to respect for property rights, with the free market providing the most popular homes or businesses to buyers or shoppers willing to pay for them. Now instead, they’re connected to water usage. Water rights in our State Constitution are private property rights, traded openly on the free market. When our city taxpayers pay to procure water rights, they should have fair access to use they city water for which they’ve already paid, without waste, pollution or intrusion, and without leakage to nonpaying customers. Annexation of future developments should carefully plan to match the need for resources projected for future users, to minimize housing costs and provide fair equitable access.

What different approach would you take, if any, to help address housing affordability?

I will work with bi-partisan stakeholders, as I did when I served in the legislature, to examine the causes of hyper-inflated housing. Frivolous litigation against builders for non-existent “construction defects” has effectively halted new construction of owner-occupied condominiums. Affordable home ownership must be increased, and government-regulations reduced, since they add unnecessary layers of cost and inflation.

Infill is identified in the PlanCOS master plan as a key strategy for the city moving forward, and yet, council is currently debating annexations. How do you define infill and how do you balance it with annexations?

After the recent 5-4 vote to amend our city charter to limit annexation according to water rights, my predecessors have already ruled for less annexation and more infill. (See more below.)

What do you think of the recent water service extension ordinance passed by council and signed by the mayor aimed at limiting annexations based on water supply? What would you have done differently?

Responsible growth should be tied to respect for property rights, with the free market providing the most popular homes or businesses to buyers or shoppers willing to pay for them. Now instead, they’re connected to water usage. Water rights in our State Constitution are private property rights, traded openly on the free market. When our city taxpayers pay to procure water rights, they should have fair access to use they city water for which they’ve already paid, without waste, pollution or intrusion, and without leakage to nonpaying customers. Annexation of future developments should carefully plan to match the need for resources projected for future users, to minimize housing costs and provide fair equitable access.

How do you balance maintaining the character of Colorado Springs with the need for development? What is the character of Colorado Springs?

Our beautiful mountains contribute to our city's defining character. When I came to Colorado Springs to the Air Force Academy in 1986 at age 18, I told my mother I planned to retire here someday, because of the beautiful mountains. The poem "Bring Me Men" by Samuel Walter Foss begins: "Bring me men to match my mountains, Bring me men to match my plains, Men with empires in their purpose And new eras in their brains." I will support the economic development of the free market, so men with empires in their purpose and new eras in their brains can create a city that matches the majesty of our mountains.

Transportation / Infrastructure

What is the most important infrastructure project needed in Colorado Springs right now, and how would you address it?

The PPRTA list recently approved by voters has scores of prioritized projects, and it's already being addressed.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in Colorado Springs? What plans, if any, do you have to increase options for reliable public transportation?

I choose to drive a Toyota Prius (the Lexus equivalent model), and I water my lawn less than needed, and I’m voluntarily doing my part to live green, as should you, with less government intrusion. Private companies should invest in research and development to create new and efficient technologies that use less pollutants, and if the free market values those products, those companies will get rich selling better cars. (Case in point, Tesla stock is back up.) But transfer payments from citizens who never use some methods to others who do, is somewhat the equivalent of making others pay for your transportation choices, isn’t it? Let’s give more than we take from others. Fee per use is a more egalitarian method, without the inefficient mass subsidization of less popular means, and without government unfairly putting their fingers on the scale of justice, to favor some non-payers at the expense of forced payers.

What are your thoughts about expanding the use of active transportation like bicycles or walking? Should it be a primary focus and if so, what should be done?

I support free choice in transportation. The city is full of bike lanes, which may be appropriate in some downtown communities. But I have openly campaigned against excessive bike-lanes and road-dieting in high-traffic areas, which cause traffic nightmares, with thousands of cars and drivers stuck in traffic behind miles of unusable road space, with no bicycles or busses in sight. For my stand on this issue with the taxpayers, I’ve likely lost endorsement money by certain groups, but earned the endorsement of the local group that opposes road-dieting, Restore Our Roads.

Parks & Open Space, Economy & Other

General Palmer's original vision for the city of Colorado Springs was that of a planned community, built around its natural beauty and environment. Do you agree with that vision, and if so, how do you plan to stay true to it?

I support our city parks, which should be funded from the city budget, without requesting ballot initiatives from the voters to request they approve yet another tax-hike. Voters have recently rejected some hikes, so they are telling us the city council should manage within the existing budget without requesting more.

What do you see as the current state of economic diversity, and where does the city have the opportunity to grow?

Responsible growth should be tied to respect for property rights, with the free market providing the most popular homes or businesses to buyers or shoppers willing to pay for them. Now instead, they’re connected to water usage. Water rights in our State Constitution are private property rights, traded openly on the free market. When our city taxpayers pay to procure water rights, they should have fair access to use they city water for which they’ve already paid, without waste, pollution or intrusion, and without leakage to nonpaying customers. Annexation of future developments should carefully plan to match the need for resources projected for future users, to minimize housing costs and provide fair equitable access.

Is the city doing enough to address the issue of people experiencing homelessness? What, if anything, would you do differently?

We must help the poor with compassion. My own charity buys and gives away free coats to the homeless at Christmas. Cooperation between city officials, law-enforcement, and private charities must be enhanced and continue to provide beds and counseling to people experiencing homelessness. Thankfully the Colorado Springs Rescue Mission and Marion House and other charities have sufficient beds to offer, which triggers a state law allowing our police to keep sidewalks and campsites safe and clear. (Denver cannot say the same, so they face tent cities on public sidewalks.)

What is your stance on if and when to ask voters to retain funds that exceed the cap imposed by the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR)?

I will not ask voters to forfeit the refunds they are due for overpayment of taxes. If they overpaid, they are due a refund, plain and simple.

Who are your top three campaign donors?

Self-funded, not actively requesting donations or endorsements for this campaign. Passively a few private citizens have given small amounts online through GordonForColorado.com

Quick responses

Would you support city councilors receiving a living wage or salary as opposed to the annual stipend of $6,250?

No.

Do you support the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs?

No.

Would you support creating an independent board for Colorado Springs Utilities, rather than having council serve as the board?

No.

Do you support Front Range Rail?

No.

Do you support extending Constitution Avenue?

Yes.

Is the city adequately addressing climate change and adaptation?

Yes.

Do you support the ballot measure that extends the TOPS sales tax?

No.