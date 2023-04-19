The 200-year-old Santa Fe Trail is about to get a new digital presence

A recent state tourism grant will help visitors learn more about the 188-mile-long Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway, which follows part of the old trade route through Prowers, Bent, Otero and Las Animas counties. The Canyons & Plains non-profit organization will use $20,000 in state funds to build a multi-page online site with information about the Sante Fe Trail as part of its larger website.

The project is one of 22 state Tourism Management Grant recipients from the Colorado Tourism Office. Others include a hotel feasibility study in Cheyenne County, enhanced wildlife viewing in Trinidad and highlighting some mountain bike trails in Fremont County.