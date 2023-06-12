Colorado weather: Flood warnings active through afternoon as rain rolls along Front Range

Updated at 2:12 p.m.

A variety of flood notices are in effect Monday as weather officials brace for strong downpours this afternoon.

Skies were sunny and blue Monday morning, but that quickly turned to storm clouds by the early afternoon. National Weather Service meteorologist Caitlyn Mensch said the brief period of warmth this morning created conditions ripe for rain and thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor.

“All it took this morning was just a couple hours of some sunshine and broken cloud cover just to create enough instability to get a lot of this stuff running again,” Mensch said. “We have plenty of moisture around to support it.”

The NWS has issued several different kinds of notices for the Front Range and Southern Colorado related to the rain, ranging from “Flash Flood Warning” to “Flood Watch” to “Flood Warning.”