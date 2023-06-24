As Russian doping case plays out, U.S. Olympic skaters are still without medals 500 days later

In an unprecedented move, Olympic officials decided not to award medals at the games after news that 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, who had led Russia to a first-place finish, had tested positive for a performance enhancer months earlier.

That case has been subject to anti-doping and legal hearings in Beijing, Russia and Switzerland. In an ironic twist, news came Thursday — Day 500 — that the Court of Arbitration for Sport had finally set dates to hear the Valieva case and potentially settle it, once and for all. The dates, Sept. 26-29, means it could be pushing two years before the Americans receive their medals, whether they be silver or gold.

“You want to cross the finish line and be awarded for that race, or for what you have accomplished in that moment," Bates said. "The exclamation point on the sentence is not supposed to come, like, 10 sentences later, or in the next paragraph.”

For the most part, the residuals that often stem from an athlete's Olympic moment have not come their way either. For most of the skaters, the prospect of media tours, post-Olympic shows, sponsorships and the like have been waylaid. Most are well aware that many moments that were supposed to feel celebratory would eventually lead back to the same query: “Where's your medal?”

“At this stage, you can't possibly salvage what they would've earned if they had stood on the podium when the world was watching,” said Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

The Americans aren't the only people wronged in this affair. The Japanese team that finished third never received medals and the Canadian team that finished fourth could be due for them, as well, if Russia is disqualified. There's also the case of Valieva, who was 15 at the time of the Olympics and is widely seen as an unwitting victim whose health and fitness, to say nothing of her medical needs and prescriptions, were in the hands of coaches and handlers in her circle.

When Tracy Marek began as CEO of U.S. Figure Skating in January, the still-unresolved medals case was at the top of her in-box.

“In my opinion, the common American out there would be shocked right now,” Marek said. “In retrospect, they might say, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember that.’ But they would probably be shocked to know that these athletes have achieved one of sports' greatest accomplishments and they've received an empty box.”

When the case is resolved, the skaters won't be unlike the dozens of Olympians over decades who have received their medals in “alternate” ceremonies — at malls, or at subsequent Olympics or world and national championships.

Bates and Chock recalled the emotional meeting they had with Bach, the leader of the International Olympic Committee, the day after their ceremony had been canceled. They still have the Olympic torches he offered them as a goodwill gesture while the medals were sorted out.

“He assured us that when this was resolved, they would do everything to create a medals ceremony that suited our expectations,” Bates said. “To which we said, ‘Well, we would like it yesterday.'”

Five-hundred days later, they wait. Some of their teammates have decided to call it a career, knowing their best days are behind them, and that their best day of all has yet to be commemorated.

“If I could change anything about the antidoping movement, it would be, just improve the transparency and improve the time frame,” Bates said. "The shelf life for an Olympic athlete is short. We think in four-year cycles and it's almost been two years. It's such a shame this moment hasn't taken place and there's still no closure or resolution to this so many months later.”