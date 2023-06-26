Accused Club Q shooter expected to plead guilty today, hear from victims

At a recent press conference in Colorado Springs, Adriana Vance spoke about her life in the time since her son, Raymond, was killed at Club Q.

"We have to keep coming out here and opening up these wounds while we're trying to go on and continue with our daily lives," she said, speaking about the difficulty she's had accessing funds donated for survivors. "I haven't been able to properly grieve my son."

Vance is one of the many people affected by the attack who plan to attend the Monday hearing.

“We have this person that tried to end all of our lives and ended five lives … and we have to face that,” said James Slaugh, a Club Q survivor. Slaugh was at the club with his fiance and sister and was shot multiple times. “We have to see what that verdict is, so it's been rough on all of us in terms of that."

On Club Q’s Facebook page, the club issued a statement saying they look forward to having justice in this case.

“It is our hope that the deliverance of justice will allow victims and survivors to foster healing, find closure and begin to find peace,” the statement said. “It is quite evident that the defendant deserves to live life in prison without the possibility of parole.”