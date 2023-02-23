Suspect in Colorado Springs Club Q shooting to be tried on hate crime, murder charges

Prosecutors also gave a recap of the evidence that was presented by witnesses on Wednesday — evidence that the suspect’s mother forced her child to go to gay clubs; witness testimonies saying the suspect was obsessed with murder; pictures of a rifle scope trained on what appeared to be a gay pride parade; and evidence supporting notion that the suspect intentionally targeted Club Q.

“What happened here was senseless, awful and it was tragic,” defense attorney Joseph Archambault said in court Thursday. “But Aldrich’s behavior after this incident says they’re sorry, upset and emotional about what they did. … It’s categorically different than someone who targets a group, and that’s not what Aldrich did. …We have someone who was on a lot of drugs and had mental health issues.”

Aldrich will remain in custody without bond.

At the request of the defense, McHenry scheduled an arraignment for Aldrich on May 30. He stipulated defense attorney's work quickly to hire a psychologist for a mental health evaluation of Aldrich. If a mental health defense is being considered at trial, it has to be entered during the arraignment.

McHenry also said he wants to schedule a trial soon in the interest of both parties.

“If we move too slowly, justice can be denied,” McHenry said Thursday. “If we move too quickly, justice can be denied.” He ultimately granted the defense’s request.

Another hearing was also set for March 31 to determine whether some Club Q surveillance footage will be released to the public.