New regional firefighting team promises faster wildfire response in Colorado Springs, Black Forest and beyond

The Pikes Peak Mutual Aid Type 6 Strike Team is working together to provide a faster response to wildfires in the Pikes Peak region. Resources, including five "type 6" engines, will be shared between seven area fire agencies, including Black Forest, Falcon, and Monument. Officials said the trucks are specially equipped to respond to brush fires.

Through the partnership, crews can respond to fires anywhere in the county, regardless of jurisdictional lines. Andy Kovacs, Monument fire chief, said firefighters on the team can get out the door of their respective stations within 90 seconds of an alert.

Nicky Shapiro, KRCC News Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade speaks at the announcement of The Pikes Peak Mutual Aid Type 6 Strike Team. Through the partnership, crews can respond to fires anywhere in the county, regardless of jurisdictional lines.

"Time is of the essence," Kovacs said. "When homes are threatened [or] homes are being burned and our communities are being evacuated, we need to be much more proactive in getting resources to that incident, to both save lives and property."

Some of the most devastating wildfires in Colorado history have happened in El Paso County including the Waldo Canyon Fire and Black Forest Fire. Officials with the Pikes Peak Fire Chief’s Council said this isn't the region's first mutual aid strike team and lessons from previous collaborations have helped make this new team both more efficient and more safe.

Standing alongside fire chiefs from a handful of area agencies, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade called the partnership historic.

"Today’s announcement serves as a tangible example of great teamwork as we all work seamlessly together for the public good," Mobolade said. "Friends, it will take all of us to keep our communities safe."

Officials say they hope to expand the program to include additional resources.

List of participating agencies

Black Forest Fire Rescue

Cimarron Hills Fire Department

City of Fountain Fire Department

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Falcon Fire Protection District

Monument Fire District

Security Fire Department

Other partnering agencies include:

Colorado Springs Utilities

El Paso County Wildland

Southern Colorado Wildland Crew

United States Air Force Academy Fire Department

