New regional firefighting team promises faster wildfire response in Colorado Springs, Black Forest and beyond
The Pikes Peak Mutual Aid Type 6 Strike Team is working together to provide a faster response to wildfires in the Pikes Peak region. Resources, including five "type 6" engines, will be shared between seven area fire agencies, including Black Forest, Falcon, and Monument. Officials said the trucks are specially equipped to respond to brush fires.
Through the partnership, crews can respond to fires anywhere in the county, regardless of jurisdictional lines. Andy Kovacs, Monument fire chief, said firefighters on the team can get out the door of their respective stations within 90 seconds of an alert.
"Time is of the essence," Kovacs said. "When homes are threatened [or] homes are being burned and our communities are being evacuated, we need to be much more proactive in getting resources to that incident, to both save lives and property."
Some of the most devastating wildfires in Colorado history have happened in El Paso County including the Waldo Canyon Fire and Black Forest Fire. Officials with the Pikes Peak Fire Chief’s Council said this isn't the region's first mutual aid strike team and lessons from previous collaborations have helped make this new team both more efficient and more safe.
Standing alongside fire chiefs from a handful of area agencies, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade called the partnership historic.
"Today’s announcement serves as a tangible example of great teamwork as we all work seamlessly together for the public good," Mobolade said. "Friends, it will take all of us to keep our communities safe."
Officials say they hope to expand the program to include additional resources.
List of participating agencies
- Black Forest Fire Rescue
- Cimarron Hills Fire Department
- City of Fountain Fire Department
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Falcon Fire Protection District
- Monument Fire District
- Security Fire Department
- Other partnering agencies include:
- Colorado Springs Utilities
- El Paso County Wildland
- Southern Colorado Wildland Crew
- United States Air Force Academy Fire Department
Related coverage
- A look at recovery a decade after the deadly Black Forest Fire destroyed hundreds of homes northeast of Colorado Springs
- Colorado has had a good water year, but experts say it won’t lessen long-term drought conditions
- Large air tanker takes up residence in Colorado Springs to help fight potential wildfires this summer
You care!
Southern Colorado is changing a lot these days. We can help you keep up. Sign up for the KRCC Weekly Digest here and get the stories that matter to Southern Colorado, delivered straight to your inbox.