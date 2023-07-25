Swiss solar company bringing 350 jobs to Colorado Springs with new manufacturing facility

It looks like Colorado Springs will get 350 new manufacturing jobs by the end of next year. The city announced Monday that the Swiss solar company Meyer Burger is opening a new “high performance” solar cell manufacturing facility in town.

The company will move into a former semiconductor fabrication plant where they will manufacture solar cells used in solar modules, panels, and arrays. According to Meyer Burger, the cells made in Colorado Springs will directly supply a separate production facility in Arizona.

“Meyer Burger’s technologies are found in most solar modules produced worldwide, and their decision to locate in Colorado Springs adds to our growing advanced manufacturing sector," said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation. "The new Colorado Springs footprint will be Meyer Burger’s first site in the Western Hemisphere to manufacture the chips and wafers that power cutting-edge solar technology.”