Nine southern Colorado communities will get money to improve biking and walking paths. Here’s a list of where they are

Several southern Colorado cities have received money from the federal government to fund pedestrian transportation projects like bike lanes and walking paths. The funding has been allocated as part of the state's Transportation Alternatives Program which focuses on improving non-motorized transportation infrastructure like bike lanes and walking paths.

In total, 37 entities across Colorado are receiving a share of $42 million in grant funding.

Why it matters

According to a release from the governor’s office and department of transportation, $7 million will fund projects that will expand travel options in nine different Southern Colorado communities. The projects aim to increase safety for the general public and vulnerable populations, as well as promote environmental health.

"Investing in roads and transportation saves people time and money, helps communities, our economy and cuts pollution," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "This federal funding pairs strongly with bipartisan infrastructure law I signed as Governor.”

Projects in southeastern Colorado