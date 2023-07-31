Nine southern Colorado communities will get money to improve biking and walking paths. Here’s a list of where they are
Several southern Colorado cities have received money from the federal government to fund pedestrian transportation projects like bike lanes and walking paths. The funding has been allocated as part of the state's Transportation Alternatives Program which focuses on improving non-motorized transportation infrastructure like bike lanes and walking paths.
In total, 37 entities across Colorado are receiving a share of $42 million in grant funding.
Why it matters
According to a release from the governor’s office and department of transportation, $7 million will fund projects that will expand travel options in nine different Southern Colorado communities. The projects aim to increase safety for the general public and vulnerable populations, as well as promote environmental health.
"Investing in roads and transportation saves people time and money, helps communities, our economy and cuts pollution," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "This federal funding pairs strongly with bipartisan infrastructure law I signed as Governor.”
Projects in southeastern Colorado
- Cañon City ($748,234): Pedestrian improvements on U.S. 50 through downtown Cañon City between 1st and 10th streets.
- Cañon City ($540,000): Dedicated pedestrian/bicycle route to connect Main Street with the Riverfront.
- Colorado Springs ($720,000): Improve pedestrian safety, transit access, and connectivity with the bicycling network.
- La Veta ($360,720): Bike lanes on Paves Park and Oak streets and bike racks next to the railroad depot.
- South Lamar ($1,948,752): New shared-use path between Lamar High School, Prowers County Sand and Sage Fairgrounds, and Lamar Community College.
- Manitou Springs ($427,500): 10-foot-wide multi-use trail to provide pedestrians and multimodal connectivity between downtown Manitou Springs and Rainbow Falls.
- Pueblo West ($1,354,486): Provide safe bicycle/pedestrian access and connectivity throughout Pueblo West.
- Westcliffe ($544,000): ADA, drainage, and safety improvements to Adams and 2nd streets.
- South Central Council of Governments ($356,930): Wayside exhibits and pull-offs to inform travelers, creating a safer travel system, expanding recreational and cultural choices.
You care!
Southern Colorado is changing a lot these days. We can help you keep up. Sign up for the KRCC Weekly Digest here and get the stories that matter to Southern Colorado, delivered straight to your inbox.