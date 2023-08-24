Fence posts now stand on the trail's right side, a long rope draped between them. Visitors with visual impairments are able to use their hands to follow the rope along the trail. The rope is knotted in some places, indicating that an educational sign is standing behind it.

“We had originally thought (we'd) do braille," said Lewis. But, "We’re all sighted people on our staff."

She enlisted the help of Monica Gimbel, a volunteer for nature centers in the area. Gimbel is legally blind and usually gets around with the help of her husband or her guide dog, Cambridge.

“I was so grateful to have Monica’s input to say, ‘Not all people who are unsighted read braille,’” said Lewis.

Elise-Hannielette Wee The small black device is able to scan audio dots and read aloud their messages.

At Gimbel's suggestion, the Bear Creek Nature Center implemented a device called Pen Friend on the trail. She said she uses the Pen Friend in her daily life.

“It’s a device that you can take and label things with,” said Gimbel. “You actually record to it and it stores (the recordings). When you go over the little dot, it’ll read back what you recorded on it.”

On the Songbird Trail, these dots are on the corner of every sign along the path. Visitors can check out a Pen Friend before their walk and use it on the dots, which will then play a recording of what the respective sign says.

“There’s so many more things in this world than sight and it’s nice to get out here and smell, hear, and just be a part of it," said Tim Gimbel, Monica's husband.