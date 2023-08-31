The first day of preschool, according to some 4-year-old Coloradans
While UPK or universal preschool has had a bumpy start for some adults, many of the kids could give a hoot about that. CPR education reporter Jenny Brundin had some parents conduct interviews with their little ones before and after that first day of preschool. What follows is a snapshot of what the first day of school is like from a 4-year-old perspective.
Listen to the radio story here
Rune, 4
Listen to Rune talk about the first day of school
Rune's mom: Did you learn anything today?
Rune: I don't know.
Rune's mom: You don't know?!
Rune: Mom, what's it called again?
Rune's mom: What is what called again? What you learned?
Rune: Yeah.
Rune's mom: I wasn't in school with you. Did you learn about astrophysics? Oh, rocket science, right?
Rune: No.
Rune's mom: Oh. Did you maybe sing a song?
Rune: I did. It was a scarf song.
Rune's mom: A scarf song! So, you got to scarf dance at school?
Rune: Yeeeaaaah!
Sarafina, 4
Listen to Sarafina talk about the first day of school
Sarafina's mom: What'd you have for lunch?
Sarafina: We had banana and cucumbers and ketchup.
Sarafina's mom: And ketchup?! [laughs] That sounds like an interesting lunch.
Sarafina: And cucumbers. That's all we had.
Sully, 4
Listen to Sully talk about the first day of school
Sully: I learned about soccer.
Sully's mom: Oh, you learned about soccer today?
Sully: Then run super hard. Then take the watch from my friend. Then door to door, then hooray!
Sully's mom: Oh, good job! That's what you do when you play soccer?
Sully: And play on the playground and play with the wood chips.
Sully's mom: Oh, you played with the wood chips today too?
Related stories
- As Polis visits classrooms to tout universal preschool, providers are still struggling to enroll hundreds of 4-year-olds
- Colorado universal preschool means new savings, new juggling acts for families across the state
- Lawsuit filed against Gov. Jared Polis and state education leaders over rollout of universal preschool program
- Seven Colorado boys head to middle school, in their own words
- Back to school: Colorado teachers can receive up to $800 in grants for classroom supplies
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!