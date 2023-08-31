The first day of preschool, according to some 4-year-old Coloradans

By Jenny Brundin
· Today, 4:31 pm
upk-universal-preschool-jamaica-aurora-20230815upk-universal-preschool-jamaica-aurora-20230815Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Education bric-a-brac in a preschool classroom at the Jamaica Child Development Center on August 15, 2023.

While UPK or universal preschool has had a bumpy start for some adults, many of the kids could give a hoot about that. CPR education reporter Jenny Brundin had some parents conduct interviews with their little ones before and after that first day of preschool. What follows is a snapshot of what the first day of school is like from a 4-year-old perspective.

Rune, 4

Courtesy Boulder Valley School District 2
Rune holds a first day of preschool sign.

Rune's mom: Did you learn anything today?

Rune: I don't know.

Rune's mom: You don't know?!

Rune: Mom, what's it called again?

Rune's mom: What is what called again? What you learned?

Rune: Yeah.

Rune's mom: I wasn't in school with you. Did you learn about astrophysics? Oh, rocket science, right?

Rune: No.

Rune's mom: Oh. Did you maybe sing a song?

Rune: I did. It was a scarf song.

Rune's mom: A scarf song! So, you got to scarf dance at school?

Rune: Yeeeaaaah!

Sarafina, 4

Courtesy of Sarah Heiman
Sarafina on the first day of preschool.

Sarafina's mom: What'd you have for lunch?

Sarafina: We had banana and cucumbers and ketchup.

Sarafina's mom: And ketchup?! [laughs] That sounds like an interesting lunch.

Sarafina: And cucumbers. That's all we had.

Sully, 4

UPK UNIVERSAL PRE KINDERGARDEN EDUCATIONCPR News/Jenny Brundin
Sully, 4, takes a moment to calm down with one of his soccer coaches. He'll get 30 free hours of universal preschool this school year.

Sully: I learned about soccer.

Sully's mom: Oh, you learned about soccer today?

Sully: Then run super hard. Then take the watch from my friend. Then door to door, then hooray!

Sully's mom: Oh, good job! That's what you do when you play soccer?

Sully: And play on the playground and play with the wood chips.

Sully's mom: Oh, you played with the wood chips today too?

