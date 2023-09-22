A late harvest won’t affect the annual celebration of the Pueblo chile

At Milberger Farms, they pick by hand. More than a dozen people are out in the fields, and on a good day, he said they can pick 1,000 bushels a day. The plants are about 3-4 feet tall, so once the pickers are out there, they can be hard to see. "Every once in a while, you'll see a head pop up, a sack get tossed."

The chile roasters will be spinning at his stand and others at the 29th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival this weekend in the Steel City. He said he likes to watch people try the Pueblo chiles.

"Sometimes you get somebody new out there who thinks they're awesome and can eat anything. Give them a nice hot Pueblo chile, and it kind of shuts them up a little bit. And then they come back about 30 minutes later and buy a bushel."

The festival is a big event for the area farmers, Milberger said, and rewarding.

"We get to visit with lots of people, answer lots of questions about what we do, how we do it. And then we get to share what we raised and watch the enjoyment of everybody."

Milberger Farms will take up to around 1,500 bushels to the festival, but throughout the weekend, he expects close to 10,000 bushels of chiles to be on sale across seven farm stands.

The festival also features a chihuahua parade, chili and salsa showdown, and a jalapeno eating contest, along with live music and dozens of other booths and food vendors. It takes place in downtown Pueblo, Friday 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And if you happen to miss the festival, Millberger said farm stands like his are open all along Highway 50 just east of Pueblo.

Related stories