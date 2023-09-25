RTD had a $1B FasTracks rail-funding problem. Then it didn’t. Here’s what happened.

Here’s what happened, as best as I can tell.

Since I reported a documentary podcast on RTD’s massively ambitious FasTracks rail expansion program and learned about the billions of dollars in debt the agency took out to build it, I’ve kept a close eye on its ongoing financial health.

There’s a history of transit agencies in the U.S. dipping into bus budgets to cover rail expansion costs. It happened in Los Angeles in the 1980s, for example, and was hugely controversial.

FasTracks’ original architects knew this. They thought it would be financially self-sustaining, funded mostly by a 0.4 percent sales tax. But as a guardrail, they kept FasTracks separate from RTD’s base system — to make it harder to siphon money during tough financial times.

“That was part of the rationale, I would say, to assure people that we weren’t going to take money from the base system to fund FasTracks,” Liz Rao, RTD’s assistant general manager of planning and development in the 2000s, said in a phone interview.

Still, RTD staff have predicted for years that a base system subsidy of FasTracks could be necessary. Especially because RTD structured its FasTracks debt to balloon in the mid-2020s after it pays off the last of its base system bonds.

So, I wasn’t shocked that RTD staff, in their latest six-year financial plan, were projecting a subsidy would be necessary. But I was surprised at the number: $1.05 billion.

It appeared to trouble at least one board member, too.

“I just want to make sure that we are not cannibalizing the base system for FasTracks,” board member Peggy Catlin of Jefferson County said during a committee meeting. “I think we need to make sure we have a solid foundation for the base system and bus service.”

RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson tried to downplay the impact, telling the committee the two systems are, in fact, “one and the same” to the average customer.

But outside of the boardroom, Johnson, who was hired in 2020, has been more critical of FasTracks.

“I could Monday morning quarterback this all day,” Johnson said during a recent transportation panel discussion in Longmont. “I wasn’t here when the (FasTracks) initiative was placed on the ballot, but I own it now. And I am trying to make a tasty pitcher of lemonade with a big bag of salt and some moldy lemons.”

As of 2022, CFO Doug MacLeod said RTD owed Wall Street about $4.9 billion in FasTracks debt and expects to pay it off in 2050. About $1.4 billion of that will go toward interest.