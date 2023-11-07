It’s Election Day 2023. Here’s what CPR, KRCC and Denverite are watching
Whether it's a number of school board races or a statewide ballot measure that's "harder than algebra," it's clear that while the ballots may be slim for Colorado's 2023 coordinated election, that doesn't mean the issues are simple.
Colorado Public Radio, KRCC and Denverite are covering a number of ballot measures and races this evening at the state and local levels.
Colorado 2023 Voter Guides: Statewide | Southern Colorado | Denver metro
Propositions HH (lower property tax rates, smaller TABOR refunds, maybe more money for schools) and II (what to do with $24 million in excess tobacco and nicotine taxes) are on every Coloradan's ballot.
In Denver, voters will also decide on a ballot measure concerned with preschool funding. In Colorado Springs, TABOR refunds pop up again in Ballot Measure 2A.
Aurora voters will decide if Mayor Mike Coffman gets a second term, or if a new candidate will take the seat. Pueblo residents are choosing between nine mayoral candidates and electing several city council members. Manitou Springs will get a new mayor, new city council members and a reshaped board of education.
School board races are increasingly politicized in more districts than ever. These are the ones we're watching statewide. Denverite has a deeper dive into the Denver Public Schools board election.
Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
We'll update this post with results as ballot returns roll in.
