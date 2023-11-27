Universities, prisons and retirement are among the factors driving migration patterns in southeastern Colorado

These groupings by age and definition are called typologies. The state demography office looks at the prevalence of in and out migration of certain age groups to help track population trends and recently updated the agency's reports.

The typologies are the following, with the number of counties that fall into each category in parentheses:

Young Adults Ages 20-30

Early career (6 counties)

University influence (5 counties)

Resort influence (8 counties)

Young adult out (18 counties)

Adults Ages 30+

Family (5 counties)

Retirement destination (14 counties)

Prison influence (4 counties)

There are also four combination counties: Denver, El Paso, Mesa and Weld, which have several factors influencing the in and out migration.

Demographer Cindy DeGroen said they’ve been tracking these age-based patterns since the 1970s.

“In Colorado all of our counties are different,” she said during a recent presentation. “So within the projections model, we bucket counties into different typology in terms of how we model the numbers of persons coming in and out by age.”

DeGroen said not everyone is moving to and from the region by choice though.

“We have four counties with a large enough prison population relative to their total population that the movement of the incarcerated population is really what defines the in and out migration,” she said.

Bent, Crowley and Lincoln are among the counties where population migration is most influenced by this factor, although their overall populations are not growing.