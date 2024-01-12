Colorado weather: Dangerously cold weather starts Friday and will last through the long weekend

Prepare for dangerously cold weather and winter driving conditions across the state starting Friday through Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Gov. Jared Polis announced a disaster declaration Thursday, which activated the Colorado National Guard to keep people safe during the cold snap. Emergency shelter operations have been extended through the long weekend.

High temperatures on the Front Range will see the single digits with overnight lows 10 degrees below zero. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kyle Mozley said the lowest temperatures could reach 20 to 30 degrees below zero on Monday night into Tuesday morning.