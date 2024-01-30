Could Colorado Parks and Wildlife take over recreation on Pikes Peak? A new plan says it should

“All of those things are taking land manager resources that were already thin and just overwhelming them,” she said. “It’s not keeping up with the growth, and a lot of these things are just a matter of front range growth.”

Through PPORA’s conversations over the past few years, the group found that a single entity managing recreation on the peak could be the best way to address the issue and streamline what some call a confusing system. Currently, recreation and conservation are operated by numerous agencies, including the city of Colorado Springs, its public utility, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Leinweber said CPW jumped out as the best candidate to manage all recreation on the peak for a few reasons.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an interesting possibility because they already manage another layer across the landscape and that's wildlife,” she said. “And they have enforcement authority that the other land managers don’t have.”

Frank McGee, the southeast region manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said CPW has been actively engaged in conversations with PPORA about the plan. He said CPW is open to the idea and interested in looking into it further, though many details still need to be ironed out. For McGee, the biggest lingering question is about the scale of CPW’s potential management on the peak, given how many land managers operate in the area currently.

“One says we should manage recreation on Pikes Peak, well what does that mean?" MCcee said. "Are we talking about just one agency’s lands, are we talking about multiple agencies’ lands? I think there are a lot of details that still need to be worked out.”

Though questions remain, McGee said having recreation managed under one entity like CPW could be beneficial for visitors and for the area’s natural resources. He said having multiple agencies operating on the peak can be confusing for visitors who don’t understand the difference between recreating on Colorado Springs Utilities land and CPW land, for example. A consistent set of rules and enforcement could make recreation simpler.