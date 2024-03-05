Super Tuesday Elections: What to know about Colorado’s presidential primaries

Happy Super Tuesday! Colorado and 15 other states and territories from Maine to American Samoa will host presidential primaries and caucuses today. By the evening, more ballots will have been cast in the presidential race than all the previous primaries and caucuses combined.

Coloradans who want to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries have until 7 p.m. tonight to either vote in person (remember your ID!) or get their mail-in ballots to a drop box; there are more than 350 across the state.

As of Monday morning, around 800,000 Coloradans had cast their ballots.

Tuesday’s presidential primaries are all about deciding who will be at the top of the ballot in November’s general election. (Folks excited to vote in Colorado’s congressional primaries must wait until June 25.) And, even though you’ll only vote for your preferred presidential candidate, there are some options on the ballot that can be confusing for voters (like the “Noncommitted delegate” option).

Colorado’s primary system allows unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in party primaries. That means unaffiliated voters — the largest group in the state — are allowed to participate in either the Democratic or the Republican primary. But they have to pick one. They cannot vote in both.

Unaffiliated voters received two ballots, one for each primary with the appropriate candidates. These voters can fill out one ballot and cast it. Then they can either throw away their second ballot or mail it in blank.

If someone tries to vote in both primaries, both ballots will be disqualified.

Counties are already counting mail-in ballots, and we expect to see the first batch of results shortly after polls close at 7 p.m., with more results trickling in as the night progresses.

While it’s widely expected President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will win the most delegates in their respective primaries Tuesday night, here’s what CPR News is watching in these races.