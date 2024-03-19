UCCS suspected shooter will undergo a competency evaluation

A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the man accused of shooting and killing two people at a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Attorneys for Nicholas Jordan requested the evaluation after expressing concerns about his mental state during a hearing at El Paso County District Court on Monday. His preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for March 27,. will be delayed depending on the evaluation.

Jordan, who was a student at UCCS, is accused of killing former roommate, Samuel Klopp, and Celine Rain Montgemonery in the Alpine Village Apartment complex on Feb. 16. He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder. According to the affidavit, the 25-year-old from Detroit shared a pod with Knopp and another roommate Giacarlo Argueta-Augedelo.

Numerous complaints and significant issues were filed with campus police and the housing department about Jordan smoking marijuana and cigarettes inside the dorm and cleanliness in the common area. Argueta-Augedelo told authorities that Jordan and Klopp had an argument over a bag of trash in January. Jordan threatened to kill Knopp if he was asked about taking out the trash again.

UCCS said Jordan had filed an electronic request to withdraw from classes and housing 14 hours before the shooting.

A state psychologist will evaluate Jordan at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. He remains in custody at the El Paso County Jail on a $5 million bond. A trial date won’t be set until he’s found competent to stand trial. His next court date is April 12.