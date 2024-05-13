Arapahoe Basin extends its skiing season for at least a few weeks

Colorado’s ski season is still going.

Arapahoe Basin, the ski area off Loveland Pass known for its spring skiing and tailgate scene, said it’s staying open until June.

“While we do not have a closing date to announce quite yet, rest assured that we will be skiing and riding till June!” A-Basin announced on Facebook. “Once we reach the end of May, operations will be assessed on a week-by-week basis based on conditions.”

A-Basin is typically one of the first resorts in the state to open and the last to close. It’s not unusual for A-basin to be open in June, but it’s still welcome news for the state’s snow sports enthusiasts. The ski season got off to a slow start this year due to a lack of snow. A slew of spring storms in the high county has helped make up some lost ground.

But there was still some disappointment with how the season turned out. Breckenridge ended up shutting off the lifts for the season this weekend, dashing hopes that the resort would stay open a little longer.