Colorado Spring planning and neighborhood services director resigns after more than a decade on the job

Colorado Springs planning and neighborhood services director Peter Wysocki tendered his resignation on Friday, June 14.

During his nearly 12 year tenure Wysocki led the planning department through rapid growth around the city. He also oversaw the launch of PlanCOS, the city’s comprehensive plan, and ReToolCOS, a major update to its zoning and development codes.

Kevin Walker will serve as interim planning director and will report to Deputy Chief of Staff Travis Eason. Walker’s company, WSDM Managers, manages special service districts and neighborhood associations in the Pikes Peak region.

According to his LinkedIn profile Walker worked for the city as a planner from 1979 to 1982 and later served as vice president of Norwood Limited for six years. The Norwood Development Group has been behind numerous large residential and commercial projects around the city for decades.

Wysocki’s resignation comes at a time when some large and controversial proposed development projects are on the table, including the so-called Amara subdivision which calls for the annexation of about 3,200 acres south of the city near Fountain and a proposed apartment complex at the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street known as Arrowswest.

In a press release from the city, no reason was given for Wysocki's resignation. The city will conduct a national search to fill the position permanently.