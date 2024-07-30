Evacuations ordered for a new wildfire near Lyons in Boulder County

Updated at 3:42 p.m. on July 20, 2024

Authorities have ordered residents near Stone Canyon to evacuate due to a wildfire burning near Lyons, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s unclear how big the wildfire is, but fire crews have responded and are going door-to-door to evacuate some residents near Blue Mountain, Spring Valley, Eagle Canyon, Eagle Ridge and Stone Canyon north of Lyons. Firefighting aircraft have also been dispatched to help extinguish the fire.

Boulder Office of Disaster Management Smoke billowing up from the Stone Canyon fire burning near Lyons in Boulder County on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The Lyons Fire Protection District says the wildfire is currently covering an estimated 30 acres.

This is a developing story and will be updated.