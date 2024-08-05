Live in Pueblo’s Colorado Smelter Superfund site? Last chance to sign up for free indoor lead and arsenic dust testing

More than 2,000 residential properties are located in the Colorado Smelter Superfund site on Pueblo’s south side. The dust inside most of these homes has already been tested for lead and arsenic, toxins that can pose health risks, especially for children and pregnant people.

But hundreds of homes are still eligible for the free evaluation in which trained contractors collect indoor dust samples using a special vacuum, and they need to sign up by the end of August in order to qualify. The sampling typically takes one to two hours and then results are sent to homeowners or renters within a couple of months.

If the levels are above federal guidelines that indicate health risks, then the resident can apply for a clean up at no cost. This 1-2 day process involves a team of four workers who use wet cleaning methods like mopping, washing walls and wiping surfaces. They also use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) vacuum to clean floors. Residents will receive a written report describing what was done and if any contamination was left.



The Environmental Protection Agency along with local and state health department officials are encouraging the remaining homeowners to sign up soon.



For information and to sign up for sampling or cleanup, contact EPA’s Beth Archer at [email protected] or (720) 512-1917 or (800) 227-8917, ext. 312-6611.

The Pueblo Health Department is also offering free blood-lead testing for residents of the Superfund area and strongly encourages it for children under the age of 6.

Also, EPA and health officials say the following actions can help prevent lead from spreading in homes: