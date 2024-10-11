DA declines to file charges in controversial Aurora Police killing

Prosecutors on Friday declined to charge the Aurora police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man in May.

Aurora Police officer Michael Dieck fired a single shot that killed 37-year-old Kilyn Lewis, who was being sought in Aurora on a warrant for attempted murder. APD was helping Denver Police track Lewis down at the time. Previously released body-worn camera video showed that as officers shouted commands at Lewis to get on the ground, he fumbled in a rear pocket for something, and eventually produced a dark colored object he held above his head.

That’s when Dieck fired. The object turned out to be a cell phone and a fruit snack. Lewis died at a nearby hospital.

Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner said in a decision letter released Friday that he didn’t think there was enough evidence to prove that Dieck committed a crime. Kellner said in the letter that he sent the case initially to the county grand jury, but they declined to hear it so he made the decision not to charge Dieck himself.

Kellner wrote that the other officers described the actions of Lewis “as consistent with someone preparing to draw a weapon and otherwise fight the officers.”

Of the four officers on the scene, Dieck was the only one who fired a shot.

Dieck, who was on APD’s SWAT team, told investigators he fired his weapon because he thought Lewis’s cell phone was a firearm -- not a cell phone.

“Based on all the evidence … including Mr. Lewis’ behavior upon being confronted by police, Officer Dieck’s awareness of the violent offense Mr. Lewis was wanted for, and Mr. Lewis’ physical actions, Officer Dieck possessed an objectively reasonable belief that the object in Mr. Lewis’ right hand was a gun that he was bringing to bear on the officers,” Kellner said, in the letter.

The shooting sparked anger and protests throughout Aurora in late May and early June as Black community members called for Dieck to be criminally charged for his actions. Family members and advocates packed multiple city council meetings calling for justice for Lewis.

His shooting came amid reforms at Aurora Police Department after a 2021 state investigation found a pattern of racist policing. The agency is currently in the midst of a consent decree with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office requiring changes and oversight.

One former police officer was convicted last year of criminally negligent homicide after his forcible detention of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist who died after a police struggle in 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated.