Photos: Snapping up autumn colors in Southern Colorado

Southern Colorado is beautiful in all seasons and any day of the year, but fall is especially stunning with golden light and blue skies and sometimes even a dusting of snow. These photos were all shot in the high country among the aspen trees around the region during the last few weeks.

In the lower elevations, the cottonwoods, maples and oaks, along with all kinds of other deciduous trees should be taking their spectacular turns soon.





Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Aspens changing colors in the forest along the Rainbow Trail in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Southern Colorado on Sept. 29, 2024.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Snow dusts the Collegiate Peaks in central Colorado on Sept. 23, 2024

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Aspen leaves are a golden contrast with dark green conifer trees in Teller County on Oct. 3, 2024

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A leaf that found growing along the forest floor in the San Isabel National Forest near Cuchara changes color on Sept. 13, 2024.