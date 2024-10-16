Photos: Snapping up autumn colors in Southern Colorado

By Shanna Lewis
·
Looking up at white barked aspen trees with golden leaves against a blue sky
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
A trail at Cuchara Mountain Park in Southern Colorado winds through Aspen trees on Oct. 13, 2024

Southern Colorado is beautiful in all seasons and any day of the year, but fall is especially stunning with golden light and blue skies and sometimes even a dusting of snow. These photos were all shot in the high country among the aspen trees around the region during the last few weeks. 

In the lower elevations, the cottonwoods, maples and oaks, along with all kinds of other deciduous trees should be taking their spectacular turns soon.

Aspen trees at different stages of fall colors including green, yellow and orange along with conifers
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Aspens changing colors in the forest along the Rainbow Trail in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Southern Colorado on Sept. 29, 2024.
Golden leaved aspen trees in foreground and also dot the conifer forest on the shoulder of a snow dusted mountain
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Snow dusts the Collegiate Peaks in central Colorado on Sept. 23, 2024
a dirt road curves up a hill with golden aspens and conifer trees on a hillside
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Aspen leaves are a golden contrast with dark green conifer trees in Teller County on Oct. 3, 2024
a jagged edge five lobed leaf is changing color to red orange and green
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
A leaf that found growing along the forest floor in the San Isabel National Forest near Cuchara changes color on Sept. 13, 2024.
a forest with aspen tree with fall colors amidst conifers leads to a valley and in the distance are foothills and a large mountain ridge
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
The view across from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains looking east across the Wet Mountain Valley toward Greenhorn Mountain on Sept. 29, 2024.
Related stories

Latest Stories