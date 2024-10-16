Photos: Snapping up autumn colors in Southern Colorado

Southern Colorado is beautiful in all seasons and any day of the year, but fall is especially stunning with golden light and blue skies and sometimes even a dusting of snow. These photos were all shot in the high country among the aspen trees around the region during the last few weeks.
In the lower elevations, the cottonwoods, maples and oaks, along with all kinds of other deciduous trees should be taking their spectacular turns soon.
- Here's where to peep some leaves around Southern Colorado as state's aspens expected to have 'phenomenal' autumn colors
- Autumn is upon us! But the fall colors might be a little less bright in some areas of Southern Colorado this year. (2022)
- Leaf Peeps, Fall Colors Are Coming. Here's Where To Find Them In Southern Colorado (2021)