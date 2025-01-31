Colorado Springs is further limiting where people can sit or lie down

Colorado Springs City Council has expanded the area in the city where people are not allowed to sit or lie down in the public right of way. It's the second time since the original ordinance passed in 2016 that the city has expanded the area's boundaries.

The new boundaries extend south from I-25 to Cheyenne Boulevard and east from South Nevada Avenue to South Wasatch Avenue.

The sit-lie ordinance restricts sitting or lying down or sleeping in public rights of way, like on sidewalks and in front of businesses.

Supporters say the laws address a public safety issue and help keep businesses accessible.

Opponents argue that the ordinance criminalizes homelessness and pushes people into nearby neighborhoods.

The second reading of the ordinance passed 7 to 2 on Tuesday. Councilors Yolanda Avila and Nancy Henjum were the opposing votes.