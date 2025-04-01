Southeastern Colorado counties want more transparency on proposed federal electric transmission project

Counties in southeastern Colorado say they want more transparency and say on a proposed federal electric transmission corridor there.

The project is aimed at improving power reliability and meeting future demand. The so-called Southwestern Grid Connector could potentially run south through Colorado’s eastern plains and into Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Prowers, Baca and Kiowa are among the counties who say there needs to be more transparency and local input into the project. They’re asking for environmental, economic and cultural impact studies, along with fair compensation for affected landowners and taxing entities.

Initially, a public comment period for this part of the National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor program was slated to end in mid-February, but after pressure from the public, it was extended to April 15.

Republican U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 4th District, has been involved in organizing opposition to the project.