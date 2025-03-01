More soldiers from Fort Carson head to the southern U.S. border

More soldiers from Fort Carson are heading to the southern U.S. border, according to U.S. Northern Command. The approximately 2,400 troops are from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

The soldiers will join parts of the 569th Combat Engineer Company-Armored and 759th Military Police Battalion, both based at the Mountain Post in Colorado Springs. Those units deployed earlier this year.

The newly deployed troops will be involved in "detection and monitoring, administrative support, transportation support, warehousing and logistic support, vehicle maintenance, and engineering support," according to a release from U.S. Northcomm. "Personnel will not conduct or be involved in interdiction or deportation operations."

U.S. Northcomm said Strykers last provided support to the southern border in 2012.

Other additional units heading to the border include around 500 soldiers from Fort Stewart, Georgia and a public affairs unit from Fort Riley, Kansas.

The new deployments bring the total number of military forces at the southern border to around 9,000, U.S. Northcomm said.