Snowpack is below average in Southern Colorado so far this season

By Shanna Lewis
Golden leaved aspen trees in foreground and also dot the conifer forest on the shoulder of a snow dusted mountain
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Snow dusts the Collegiate Peaks in central Colorado on Sept. 23, 2024

Snowpack in Southern Colorado’s mountains is below average so far this year. The measurements refer to the accumulation of snow in the mountains. It affects how much water flows in rivers during the spring and summer and more.

The snowpack in the Upper Rio Grande River Basin in the San Luis Valley is currently at 63 percent of normal, while the Arkansas River Basin stands at 72 percent. That’s according to the federal agencies that monitor and forecast weather and climate trends.

Levels in the southwest part of the state are also low, while the northern river basins are close to normal.

Spring precipitation forecasts for the whole state are leaning below average, with above-average temperatures. In Southern Colorado, drought is likely to continue or develop.

Scroll through the maps below to see trends and forecasts for snowpack, seasonal precipitation, temperatures and drought intensity:

a map showing different percentages of snowpack in the river basins of Colorado
A map showing current snowpack conditions around Colorado.
a map of the United states showing Seasonal precipitation outlook
Seasonal precipitation outlook from March 20, 2025 provided by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.
a map of the united states showing color coded temperature outlooks
Seasonal temperature outlook from March 20, 2025 provided by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.
map showing different areas of drought intensity`
Drought Intensity Map for Colorado from April 3, 2025. The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
