“Why aren’t we playing these amazing features on the air?! And who is this guy?”

That’s the question CPR Classical morning host Kabin Thomas asked me after finding a trove of short audio vignettes in the archives of retired CPR Classical host Charley Samson. There are well over a hundred of these short stories about classical masterworks. We called them Charley Chats.



Charley is a living legend among many of our longtime listeners. Well before Kabin’s time at Colorado Public Radio, Charley hosted for decades. He produced "Colorado Spotlight" every night as an hour-long program from the early 2000's. He was known for his dry wit, deep knowledge and wry approach. Ryan Warner from CPR News interviewed Charley when he retired from CPR Classical in 2016, after a classical radio career that spanned over 45 years.

Charley and I were due for lunch to catch up on our grandkids and life in general. When we met, I asked what he thought. Charley was not only open to the idea, but he visited Colorado Public Radio just to meet with Kabin, who is now Charley’s biggest (and first) modern-day fan.

By bringing back these gems that delighted listeners over a decade ago, my hope is that many more new fans of Charley will follow.



Beginning January 5, listen for Charley Chats, Monday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m. to introduce another great classical masterpiece.