Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

6:24 a.m. — The whole state is under a stay-at-home order

Late Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis said he was issuing a statewide stay-at-home order that begins today. People should not leave their homes until at least April 11 except to shop for food, seek medical care, care for dependents or other essential reasons.

"Now is not the time to die and we will not let it happen on our watch," he said

The governor said the stay-at-home order became necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The key point of the move is to allow the state's medical system to ramp up for an anticipated surge of people who are sick and in need of hospital care. Polis has spoken about securing enough intensive care unit beds and the state having enough ventilators.

The state has started to distribute the equipment it received from the Strategic National Stockpile. The supplies include nearly 50,000 N-95 face masks, 117,000 surgical masks and108,000 pairs of gloves. The shipment did not include any ventilators.

The state said the delivery covers the equivalent of one full day's supplies across the medical system and are being distributed to counties based on need.

— Hayley Sanchez, John Daley, Kelley Griffin and The Associated Press

6:19 a.m. — Today's latest case count

Colorado now has over a 1,000 known positive cases — 1,086 to be exact — and 147 are hospitalized across 36 counties.

There have been 19 deaths due to COVID-19.