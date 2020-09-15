As Diane Mitsch Bush and Lauren Boebert Compete In Colorado’s 3rd District, Here’s What Former Reps Say It Takes To Win

What do the ski-resort town of Aspen, the Western Slope city of Grand Junction and the archeological hub of Cortez have in common? The same congressional representative.

For the past decade, that representative has been Republican Scott Tipton. But with his primary defeat by political newcomer Lauren Boebert, the district is guaranteed to get a new Congresswoman — either Boebert or Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush.

It can be hard for any politician to build consensus in this diverse district. And no one knows that better than the people that have represented it in the past.

Ben Nighthorse Cambell wore out several pairs of shoes campaigning in the 3rd Congressional District. He won the seat as a Democrat in 1986 and held it for three terms, before running for Senate and switching to the Republican party.

Looking back, he thinks he was able to understand the differences in the district because of his own wide range of experiences before running for office — from rancher to teacher to military police officer.

“That range of skills that I went through myself gave me the ability to understand and listen and try to represent a large range of people in the 3rd CD,” he said.

Across the board, the people that have run for and won this seat in the past say the biggest challenge is its size — encompassing almost half the state. And with that size comes a lot of differing political opinions.