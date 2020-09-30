From Masked Door-Knockers To Virtual Chili Cookoffs, Coronavirus Is Changing How Campaigns Campaign

Call it a Tale of Two Campaign Seasons.

This year, the ground game — how campaigns reach out and engage with voters — is both familiar and yet vastly different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The elements of the familiar are still there, especially for the Republican Party in Colorado. Candidates address raucous — if smaller and more spread out — crowds at campaign stops, while an army of volunteers man phone banks and knock on doors to talk to voters.

Some of those door-knockers are working with Americans for Prosperity Action in Colorado, a conservative-libertarian PAC backed by the Koch brothers, which has been canvassing for Republican Cory Gardner in the U.S. Senate race.

Jesse Mallory, an advisor for the group, said they’re taking precautions. “Everyone has a mask, everyone has hand sanitizer. And if you go to a door, you knock and then we encourage them to step 6 feet back and have a conversation with them.”

Meeting voters in person makes it easier to read body language and facial cues — to help a canvasser know what points are landing or where to steer the conversation.