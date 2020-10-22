WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis Set To Brief State On Colorado’s Wildfire Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide a remote update on the state's response to explosive late-season wildfires on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1:15 p.m.

CPR News will carry the governor's briefing online only. There will be no radio broadcast. Watch the embedded video below or on our Facebook page.

The East Troublesome fire overnight blew up from 30,000 to more than 125,000 acres, closing Rocky Mountain National Park and evacuating the town of Grand Lake. Grand County residents are bracing for another day of growth. On Wednesday, most National Forest land in five Colorado counties was closed to prevent further fires.