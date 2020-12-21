The second federal stimulus package is poised to deliver a big financial boost to renters across the United States, but it offers only limited protections from evictions — a combination that sets up a major policy decision for Gov. Jared Polis next month.

The bill reportedly includes about $25 billion for rental assistance, which may break down to about $383 million for Colorado, according to estimates from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. Congress is expected to vote on the package Monday night.

That’s a lot of money, at least compared to the state’s efforts so far.

“It’s gonna go really far, I think,” said Zach Neumann, an attorney and advocate with the Colorado-based COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project.

“Colorado’s share is approaching $400 million. Obviously, that’s seven to eight times more than what Colorado was able to pass (through state law). That is the power of federal legislation.”

But the federal relief package also sets a new deadline for renters who are behind on their bills.

Eviction ban’s new expiration date

The stimulus bill would extend a federal moratorium on evictions for just one more month, until the end of January. It would take further action from Congress to extend the moratorium again — which means that evictions likely could resume in February.

That would leave Gov. Jared Polis to decide whether to keep banning evictions at the state level.

In recent months, Polis has strengthened the existing federal eviction moratorium with additional state protections for renters. But he has not said whether he would keep a state policy in place once the federal moratorium expired. Last week, he signaled that he would mirror Congress, at least for now.