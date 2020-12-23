Frontline Health Workers Are First Up For Vaccines. But Medical Residents Say They’ve Fallen Through The Cracks

Since the beginning of the pandemic, medical residents at the CU School of Medicine have been working with COVID-19 patients. As the hospitals they work at started to get Pfizer vaccines for frontline health care workers this month, residents were excited and relieved. But, in the first week of vaccine distribution they said they were treated as less of a priority than other medical professionals working with COVID-19 patients.

“It really felt like a willful disregard for our health and wellbeing,” said a senior resident who works at both Denver Health and UCHealth. “It felt like we were forgotten that no one had even considered to include 1,200 members of the health-care workforce in this plan to vaccinate people in the first round of vaccinations.”

CPR interviewed seven residents, three of whom are quoted in this story. Each of the seven asked not to be named because they feared publicly criticizing the university or the hospitals would affect their futures in the profession. CPR also spoke to officials from the CU School of Medicine, UCHealth, Children’s Hospital of Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center about residents' status when it comes to vaccinations. Denver Health declined to comment.

Residents were initially told they would be vaccinated weeks after other 1A and 1B healthcare workers. That timeline was moved up, but residents faced technical difficulties accessing vaccine invitations and confusion about when and how they were to get vaccinated.